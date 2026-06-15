The history of handball

Handball is one of the oldest and most exciting team sports in the world. And remember that you can also try 1xBet online betting today on this sport too.

Although the modern version of the game developed during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, historians believe that similar ball games existed in ancient Greece and Rome. Early forms of handball were also played in medieval Europe, especially in Germany and Scandinavia. There are many modern handball competitions available at 1xBet, where it is also possible to try online betting on them today too.

The modern rules of handball began to take shape in Denmark and Germany. In 1906, Danish teacher Holger Nielsen published one of the first written sets of rules for the sport. Later, in 1917, some German sports teachers created a more organized version of the game in Berlin, with 3 of them being:

Max Heiser;

Karl Schelenz;

and Erich Konigh.

This date is often considered the birth of modern handball. The first official match under these rules was played in Germany in the same year.

Undergoing a rapid evolution

Originally, handball was played outdoors on large grass fields with 11 players on each team. This version became known as “field handball.” As the sport grew in popularity, international organizations were formed to standardize the rules. In 1928, the International Amateur Handball Federation (IAHF) was founded during the Olympic Games in Amsterdam. And while you wait for the Olympics, you can have a ton of fun by deciding to try different 1xBet slots among the hundreds of available options.

Handball made its Olympic debut at the 1936 Berlin Games, where field handball was played outdoors. However, from the late 1940s, indoor handball became more popular because it was faster and more exciting for spectators. The International Handball Federation (IHF) was officially founded in 1946 in Copenhagen and became responsible for organizing international competitions and promoting the sport worldwide.

The modern indoor version of handball, played with 7 players per team, returned to the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972. Women’s handball was added to the Olympics in 1976. Before the next edition of the Olympics, you may also want to try different slots from the enormous collection that 1xBet offers to its users.

Since then, the sport has grown rapidly across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Today, millions of people play handball professionally and recreationally, and major tournaments such as the World Championships and the Olympic Games attract fans from around the globe.

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