No club has been more aggressive, in these early days of the summer transfer window, than Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho is back managing the side for the second time, and he is reshaping the team into more of a squad suited to play his way of football. Spanish left back Marc Cucurella becomes the latest signing of the summer, as his move was officially announced by the club about seven hours ago.

Monetary figures were not officially revealed, but according to multiple reports, the transfer fee is for initial €55 million ($69.3m).

However, this total could rise with another €5m ($5.8m), potentially, due to whether or not performance based add-ons are reached or not. Cucurella, who started for Spain in their World Cup opener against Cape Verde today, essentially becomes the fourth player (but the first one in an official sense) to join Madrid this summer.

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate reached a verbal agreement to join the side, on a free, once his current contract expires.

Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid. Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 15, 2026

It has been widely reported that Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will do the same. Elsewhere Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries is set to move over from Inter Milan for a transfer fee of about €20 million.

The Silva signing has prompted widespread speculation that his Man City teammate Rodri could be joining him at the Bernabeu. However, if that is to happen, it could more likely be next summer, when Rodri (a national teammate of Cucurella’s) available on a free, than this summer, when Madrid would have to pay a fee.

And then of course, you have Cucurella’s (now former) teammate at Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez. Speculation is once again ramping up that he’ll be going to Madrid, later on this summer. Back during the March international break, he openly pined for a move to Real Madrid, and found himself suspended by Chelsea, for two games, due to his making those remarks.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.