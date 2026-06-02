Liverpool News: Ibrahima Konate, Andoni Iraola, Mo Salah

Welcome to the 2026 summer transfer window, everyone. The party is getting started with Ibrahima Konate on his way out of Liverpool, and headed to Real Madrid. Although it is not quite that simple, as the move is dependent on a couple of major factors. Madrid do not officially have a manager right now, although Jose Mourinho is in line to return to the Bernabeau.

Mourinho has reportedly already signed a deal to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, but it is contingent on if Florentino Pérez wins the club’s presidential elections, which will be staged five days from now.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has already exited Liverpool, as his contract has now run its course, without renewal. So he would be signing a free agent deal at Madrid, which would run for four years, according to world transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has more in the tweet below:

🚨💣 BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté! Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected. Here we go, expected right after. 🔜 Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as @marcosbenito9 reported. pic.twitter.com/MjWDhxjHVc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

But again this is all contingent on Perez first winning the club elections. Elsewhere Liverpool’s coaching search is really kicking into high gear now. Over the weekend, we learned that former AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was the leading candidate.

Then yesterday the news broke that talks have opened between LFC and Iraola.

Which brings us to today’s update- these talks are already in “advanced” stages, according to the BBC. And with our final news note, we go to another player who has left Liverpool, due to contract expiration in Mo Salah.

So where is he going next? Well, he’s in no rush to determine it. Salah will likely wait until after his World Cup campaign with Egypt is over, in order to make his decision.

Obviously, he’ll be strongly linked to the Saudi Pro League, first and foremost, but there are also possibilities in Turkey, Italy and the United States.

While there has been conjecture about PSG and Bayern Munich, both seem very unlikely at this point.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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