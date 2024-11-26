Story lines abound in tomorrow’s UEFA Champions League headliner fixture, with Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold one of the most prominent. Not only has been strongly linked with a move to Wednesday night’s opponent, but there is also the issue of his fitness.

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Alexander-Arnold will be in the squad, as confirmed by manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool FC Team News

However, the English international will not feature in a starting role, the Reds boss confirmed. Moving on from Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas (knock on his ankle) has now joined the Anfield infirmary, having missed out on the weekend. On the plus side though, Harvey Elliott returned to the matchday squad that bested Southampton FC.

Finally, the following list of Merseysiders remain sidelined for this one, as they are long-term injury absentees: goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring), forward Diogo Jota (abdominal) and winger Federico Chiesa (match fitness, I guess? I don’t know, his situation has been unclear).

