When Liverpool return to action on November 24th, it’ll be a league match at Southampton FC, who had been their de facto “farm club” for a few years, earlier this decade. Anfield isn’t buying up Saints players anymore, but that fixture will be notable for many other reasons, including the potential return of (maybe) three injured players: Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott.

Yesterday, we covered the situations surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, as their returns will come later/are unknown at this time.

The Reds are in a great place right now- top of the Premier League table by five points, with both of the other title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal, reeling right now. The Merseyside club is also leading the now 36 team strong UEFA Champions League standings at the same time!

In other words, it’s a great time to be in the #YNWA crew. Imagine what this team might be once they get everyone back healthy?!

The timeline for his return, from the hamstring injury that he sustained a few weeks ago, would put him in place to feature just before the month ends. “It is always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less,” Arne Slot said.

“The fact is that they are not there before the break. Let’s see if they can join us after.” Getting Alisson, the team’s No. 1 goalkeeper, back in action would be huge.

Dude has got to play at some point, right? His injury is other/undisclosed/unspecified/match fitness/??? Nothing really said about this guy expect misinformation, disinformation, fake news, rumors, hearsay, conjecture etc. I wonder why there is so much obfuscation.

He may not be back from his broken foot for the Southampton match, but by then he should, emphasis on should, be far along the comeback trail and not far from returning.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

