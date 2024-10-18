Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has confirmed it: goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be sidelined for awhile now. The Brazilian has a thigh injury that will keep him out until well after the November international break; at least.

“Alisson is for sure not with us in the upcoming weeks, that’s clear,” Slot said of Alisson. “So, that’s a blow for him and for us because I think he did really well this season and did so well for this club for so many years.”

Liverpool FC vs Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Full Injury Updates: Liverpool Chelsea

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Latest on the TAA to Real Madrid Transfer Rumors: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 65% Draw 20% Chelsea 21%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WLWWW, 1st, 18 pts Chelsea DWWWD, 4th, 14 pts

Reds Team News

The league leading Reds must soldier on without their No. 1, but otherwise the team fitness situation doesn’t look too bad. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo is a doubt for the Chelsea match, due to an unspecified illness. “We have a few issues, so we will see,” said Slot. “Endo was sick.”

Summer signing Federico Chiesa (undisclosed) could feature if he passes a late fitness test while Harvey Elliott (ankle) remains out as long term absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories