Chelsea currently sit in within the top four of the Premier League at this October international break. It would appear, at least from what we just said that the rebuilding project is starting to truly take shape now. Why? Well, there are a lot of reasons, but first and foremost, they have far fewer injuries this season than last. However, they still do have a decently sized injury list to cover, including the likes of Levi Colwill, Reece James, Noni Maduke, Carney Chukwuemeka and Omari Kellyman.

Let’s cover them all in detail now. At least, for the sake of the Blues and their fans, the injuries haven’t struck some of the team’s better and more important players.

Without a doubt, one of the most injury prone players in Chelsea history. It was initially thought that the English international was nearing a return from his hamstring injury, but now, who really knows? The team captain has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Both were forced off early, in the score draw with Nottingham Forest this past weekend, but neither has an issue that’s regarded to be very serious. “I think they are both ok when they went inside [to the changing room],” said manager Enzo Maresca.

“We will see but I don’t think there is any problem there.”

Carney Chukwuemeka

Not really a relevant part of the squad anymore, he barely features even when fully fit. Carney has missed the last few matches due to an unspecified illness.

“Carney was in the squad [for Gent] but didn’t feel well during the night,” Maresca said last week. “He was ill; this is why he wasn’t in the squad [when the team sheets came out].”

Omari Kellyman

Also suffering from a hamstring problem, the summer signing has yet to make his Blues debut. We could see him sometime in November.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories