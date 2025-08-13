2026 NFL Mock Draft Version 5.0

The Sports Bank’s 2026 NFL mock draft comes with a new feature over past year’s editions. The Sports Bank LLC Owner/Founder Paul M. Banks is a Contributor to Draft Wire, USA Today’s NFL Draft focused website. Thus, in every update we’ll include snippets from Banks’ articles and linking them here, as we continue to add-in the player descriptions into our 2026 NFL mock draft. So yes, this mock draft will just continue to grow and grow, with much more player detail, as the year wears on.

And as far as we know, The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports.

Here’s the link to our final 2025 NHL mock draft. For the final 2025 NBA mock draft, go here. And our last MLB mock draft can be found at this link.

Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2010 2009

As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.

Our 2026 NFL mock draft order (projected) is based on current Super Bowl odds. In cases where the odds were tied, we broke the ties via alphabetical order.

Team needs were often, but not always taken into account here.

1. New Orleans Saints, Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Klubnik is considered by many to be the top QB prospect in this class. On-the-field wise, he’s the man! Off-the-field, you got to laugh at the idea of a devout Christian, who is overt in expressing his faith during media opportunities (he also comes from a program that directly recruits off the ideals of Christian fundamentalism), going to NOLA.

Quoting that song about New Orleans in The Simpsons episode where they did a musical version of “Street Car Named Desire”:

If you want to go to Hell, you should make that trip

to the Sodom and Gomorrah on the Mississipp’!

You just could not ask for more of a lifestyle contrast here, should this actually happen.

2. New York Giants, Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“The 20-year-old Hoschton, GA native transferred in from Alabama last offseason, and his run stopping capabilities are top-notch. A true “run stuffer,” he can fill gaps to shut down rush lanes effectively. Downs also excels in pass coverage, and his versatility means that it’s not hyperbole to start making the Kyle Hamilton comps right now.”

3. Cleveland Browns, Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“Nussmeier has something the other names on that list do not- NFL bloodlines. His father, Doug Nussmeier, played a couple seasons in the league, and he’s currently the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.

“Garrett Nussmeier got his collegiate career started right- throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns in his debut, earning Reliaquest Bowl MVP honors along the way.”

4. Tennessee Titans, Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans got their franchise QB in this past draft, so perhaps in 2026 they’ll get their franchise feature back.

Will they give much Love to Jeremiyah, as potentially becoming their next Derrick Henry level bell-cow?

There is a big drop off in RB prospects after this guy, so “After the Love has Gone…cc Earth Wind & Fire/Philip Bailey, the quality of draft stock diminishes among tailback prospects in this class.

Quoting our Draft Wire piece on Love:

“Agility is another strong suit of the St. Louis native, and that is conveyed every time he makes a cut in the open field. Very few defenders are “too fast for love” (with apologies to Motley Crue), as the focal point of the Fighting Irish offense consistently conveyed an ability to set the edge.

“And despite all opposing defenses keying in on him, during the Irish’s national runner-up season, he still averaged an eye-popping 6.9 yards per rush. That includes a long of 98 yards.”

5. Carolina Panthers, Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Quoting our Draft Wire piece on Proctor:

It is very likely that a quarterback will go first overall in the next NFL Draft, as that’s exactly how it has gone in seven of the past eight years and 10 of the last 12. But if it’s not a QB, then it could be a defensive end or offensive tackle. And as both the book and the movie “The Blind Side” told us, the NFL pays big money to offensive tackles, specifically left tackles.

Thus LTs, like edge rushers, are a premium position, come draft night, every year. And Proctor is the top prospect of them all.

“I haven’t really looked into it too much,” Proctor said, when asked about NFL mock draft projections at SEC Media Days.

“Because I feel like I haven’t proven myself to be in at that level yet. Like I still have another season. You never know what’s going to happen. So I’m doing everything in my best ability, and if that happens at the end of the day, then I’m going to be blessed. But I’m not focused on that at all.”

6. New York Jets, Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Quoting our Draft Wire Arch Manning article:

“Given that his uncles are Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, with his grandfather being Archie Manning, it is not hyperbole to say that he was the most hyped up freshman quarterback in history. Now the hype has already started on his NFL career, despite the fact that Manning has yet to even throw a 100 passes in college.

“There is so much publicity for him that even a given 2026 NFL mock draft that doesn’t have him going first overall, they might still mention him in the headline.”

For The Sports Bank profile of Arch Manning go here

7. Las Vegas Raiders, LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

It’s a Sellers market! Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“Sellers is an electric, dual threat quarterback who will be a sophomore this upcoming season. As a freshman, the Florence, SC native threw for 2,534 yards on 65% completion, 18 touchdowns, to go against just seven interceptions. He also run for 674 yards on a 4.1 yards per carry average.”

8. Indianapolis Colts, Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

9. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons, T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

11. New England Patriots, Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

12. Seattle Seahawks, Keldrick Faulk, Edge, Auburn

13. Miami Dolphins, Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Dallas Cowboys, Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee

15. Arizona Cardinals, Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

16. Pittsburgh Steelers, Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“He might be the signal caller who’s the hardest to accurately project right now…Why such a wide variance on Allar? There is certainly no doubting Allar’s ability and talent. His size (6-5, 236) and arm strength are ideal for the league.

“His stats are solid too- 53 TD passes against just 10 interceptions, 6,302 yards passing in two seasons as a starter. However, as expectations rise this football talking season, the perceptions around Allar could start mimicking those of his head coach, James Franklin.

17. Denver Broncos, Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

18. Chicago Bears, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Eliminated in Wild Card Round

19. Houston Texans, Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

20. Minnesota Vikings, Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers, Ruben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

23. Green Bay Packers, Suntarine Perkins, OLB/DE, Ole Miss

24. Cincinnati Bengals, CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Divisional Round Exit Teams

25. Los Angeles Rams, Denzel Boston, WR, Washginton

26. San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina

27. Washington Commanders, Nicolas Singleton, RB, Penn State

28. Kansas City Chiefs, Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Conference Runners-Up

29. Buffalo Bills, Anto Saka, Edge, Northwestern

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“After getting shut out of the past two NFL Drafts, Northwestern will have a strong presence again in 2026. Yes, it is early days, but NU edge rusher Anto Saka is showing up in the first round of mock drafts and ranking in the top 30 on prospect lists.

“If he does come out, and he is selected in the first round next April, the redshirt Jr. will become the fourth Wildcat to earn this distinction since 2021.

Quoting our Sports Bank piece on Anto Saka:

“Tim McGarigle, the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator, has a great centerpiece to build around in Saka, who will likely take on the same leadership role that linebacker Xander Mueller had the past couple seasons.”

30. Detroit Lions, LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

Super Bowl Teams

31. Baltimore Ravens, Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Jacas projects as a second-rounder, across the board, we know that, but whatever. Accuse us of Illini bias, so be it.

Anyway, the Port St. Lucie, FL native was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, which is composed of the top 42 defensive players in college football He started all 13 games last year, totaling 74 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The senior Edge/DE/OLB had his best game of his career in the Citrus Bowl, with a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss and eight tackles in the win over #14 South Carolina.

Quoting our Draft Wire piece on him: “Jacas is a disruptive edge rusher, with a penchant for getting into opposing backfields, early and often. With these services in high demand, his future looks bright.”

For our Sports Bank piece on Jacas, go here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories