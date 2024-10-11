The Sports Bank

2025 MLB Mock Draft Version 1.0

It’s here! Our very first 2025 MLB mock draft. The Sports Bank, as far as we know, is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports.

The lottery portion of the 2025 MLB draft will be held during the baseball winter meetings. The order won’t be determined until then. For now, we’re basing the order on the reverse standings of the 2024 the regular season. The actual draft is likely to be held during the All-Star festivities again, which this year will be in Atlanta.

However, non-revenue sharing teams are ineligible to receive back-to-back lottery picks, and thus the Chicago White Sox (who broke the record for the most losses in the modern era) and the Oakland A’s (who were terrible as well) drop down to 10th and 11th despite their AWFUL win-loss records.

Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all.

Happy 2025 MLB mock draft everyone!

1. Colorado Rockies, Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater (Oklahoma), H.S.

2. Miami Marlins, Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M

3. Los Angeles Angels, Brady Ebel, SS, Corona (California) H.S.

4. Washington Nationals, Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

5. Toronto Blue Jays, Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon (Washington) H.S.

6. Texas Rangers, Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

7. Detroit Tigers, Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana

8. Pittsburgh Pirates, Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC-Santa Barbara

9. Cincinnati Reds, Ethan Petry, OF, South Carolina OF

10. Chicago White Sox, Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

11. Oakland A’s, Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma State

12. Chicago Cubs, Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

13. Tampa Bay Rays, Billy Carlson, SS, Corona (California) H.S.

14. San Francisco Giants, Coy James, SS, Davie County (North Carolina) H.S.

15. St. Louis Cardinals, Ike Irish, C, Auburn

16. New York Mets, Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset (Oregon) H.S.

17. Seattle Mariners, Seth Hernandez RHP, Corona (California) H.S.

18. Boston Red Sox, Trent Caraway, OF, Oregon State 

19. Atlanta Braves, Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy (Florida)

20. Kansas City Royals, Eli Willits SS, Fort Cobb (Oklahoma) H.S.

21. San Diego Padres, Matt Scott, RHP, Stanford

22. Minnesota Twins, Sean Gamble, OF, IMG Academy (Florida)

23. Houston Astros, Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson (Texas) 

24. Arizona Diamondbacks, Max Belyeu, OF, Texas

25. Milwaukee Brewers, Quentin Young, SS/OF, Oaks Christian (California) H.S.

26. New York Yankees, Gavin Turley, OF Oregon State

27. Philadelphia Phillies James Ellwanger, RHP, Dallas Baptist H.S.

28. Baltimore Orioles, Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee 

29 Cleveland Guardians Shane Sdao, LHP, Texas A&M

30. Los Angeles Dodgers, Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

This 2025 MLB mock draft has ended, please link and share!

