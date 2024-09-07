2025 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

Welcome to the first edition of The Sports Bank’s 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop site (at least as far as we know, but we could be wrong) that publishes a mock draft for all of the four leading North American major sports.

No potential future potential trades were taken into account with this 2025 NHL mock draft. We only have the current, actual trades figured in. Our order was randomly determined after having perused other mocks on the

1. San Jose Sharks, James Hagens, C, Boston College

2. Columbus Blue Jackets, Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF J20

3. Anaheim Ducks, Porter Martone, RW, Mississauga

4. Calgary Flames, Matthew Schaefer, LD, Canada

5. Utah Hockey Club, Ivan Ryabkin, C, MHK Dynamo Moskva

6. Washington Capitals, Roger McQueen, C/RW, Brandon

7. Montreal Canadiens, Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit

8. Buffalo Sabres, Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie

9. Seattle Kraken, Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin Badgers

10. St. Louis Blues, William Moore, C, USNTDP

11. Philadelphia Flyers, Sascha Boumedienne, LD Youngstown (USHL)

12. Chicago Blackhawks, Charlie Trethewey, RD, USNTDP

13. Detroit Red Wings, Cole McKinney, C, USNTDP

14. St. Louis Blues, Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL)

15. New York Islanders, Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL)

16. Ottawa Senators, L.J. Mooney, RD, Minnesota Golden Gophers

END LOTTERY

17. Winnipeg Jets, Jakob IhsWozniak, RW, Lulea J20 (J20 Nationell)

18. Nashville Predators via Tampa, Conrad Fondrk, C/LW, USNTDP

19. Ottawa Senators, Luka Radivojevic, RD, Orebro HK (SHL)

20. Chicago Blackhawks via Toronto Maple Leafs, Filip Ekberg, LW, Almtuna IS J20 (J20 Nationell)

21. Nashville Predators via Vegas Golden Knights, Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

22. Carolina Hurricanes, Cole McKinney, C, Michigan Wolverines

23. Boston Bruins, Adam Benak, C, Youngstown (USHL)

24. Nashville Predators, Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie (OHL)

25. L.A. Kings, Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)

26. Philadelphia Flyers, Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

27. Dallas Stars, Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF

28. New York Rangers, Dakoda Rheume-Mullen, LD, Michigan

29. Philadelphia Flyers via Edmonton Oilers, Cullen Porter, LW, Arizona State Sun Devils

30. Calgary Flames via New Jersey Devils, Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

31. Philadelphia Flyers via Colorado Avalanche, Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver (WHL)

32. Montreal Canadiens via Florida Panthers, Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State Spartans

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

