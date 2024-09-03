2025 NBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

The tradition continues! It is time for version 1.0 of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop, website to publish a mock draft for all four of the major North American sports.

We’ll be doing our NHL and MLB mock drafts for 2025, later on this summer.

For reference, Here are the links to our final 2024 MLB, NBA and NHL mock drafts. As for the 2025 NFL mock draft, you can find that here at this link.

Past NBA Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2021 2020 2018.

Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all. The order comes to us via NBA Draft.net.

Whenever you see an asterisk*, it indicates a pick that was acquired via trade. Happy 2025 NBA mock drafting everyone!

1. Detroit Pistons, Ace Bailey, Wing, Rutgers

2. *Washington Wizards, Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke

3. *Charlotte Bobcats, Nolan Traore, Guard, France Intl.

4. *Portland Trail Blazers, Drake Powell, Wing, North Carolina

5. San Antonio Spurs, Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

6. Toronto Raptors, VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

7. Memphis Grizzlies, Ian Jackson, SG, North Carolina

8. *Utah Jazz, Zacharie Perrin, PF, France Intl.

9. Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Carr, SG, Tennessee

10 *San Antonio Spurs, Jaland Lowe, PG, Pittsburgh

11 *San Antonio Spurs, Asa Newell, PF, Georgia

12 *Oklahoma City Thunder, Dailyn Swain, SF, Xavier

13 *Atlanta Hawks, Dink Pate, SG, G-League

14. Golden State Warriors, Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

15. Oklahoma City Thunder, Carey Booth, PF, Illinois

16. *Oklahoma City Thunder, Tyler Harris, SF, Washington

17. *New Orleans Pelicans, Jalil Bethea, G, Miami

18. Orlando Magic, Kwame Evans, PF, Oregon

19. Indiana Pacers, Xavier Booker, PF, Michigan St.

20 *Utah Jazz, Noa Essengue, SF/PF, France Intl.

21 *New York Knicks, Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

22 *Houston Rockets, Kylan Boswell, PG, Illinois

23. New Orleans Pelicans, Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke

24. Dallas Mavericks, Liam McNeeley, SG, UConn

25. New York Knicks, Aaron Bradshaw, PF, Ohio St

26. L.A. Clippers, Kobe Brea, SG, Kentucky

27. *Utah Jazz, Hugo Gonzalez, SG, Spain Intl.

28. *Orlando Magic, Jaxson Robinson, Wing, Kentucky

29. *Brooklyn Nets, Malik Reneau, Forward, Indiana

30. Boston Celtics, Andrew Carr, PF/C, Kentucky

Others Considered/Just Missed the Cut for the 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Collin Chandler 6-5 205 PG/SG Kentucky So, Kanaan Carlyle, G, Indiana, Garwey Dual, G, Seton Hall, Baye Ndongo, PF, Georgia Tech, Khaman Maluach, C, Duke, Andrej Stojakovic, Wing, California, Egor Demin, SF, BYU. This 2025 NBA mock draft has ended, please link and share!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories