Will Riley Brings NBA Lottery Level Talent to Illini Basketball Team

NBA level talent is something that had been truly missing from the Illinois Fighting Illini program for some time. There was a long drought between Meyers Leonard (2012) and Ayo Dosunmu (2021). However, between Brandin Podziemski in 2023, Terrence Shannon Jr. this past June, plus the potential of Will Riley (who we’ll feature here) and Kasparas Jackucionis (who we’ll feature next, and soon) on this current team, the trend is now certainly back.

It’s also worth noting that Carey Booth and Kylan Boswell, if they develop to the utmost of their potential, could be in the NBA conversation down the line as well. The #25 Illini will take on #8 Alabama tonight in what could be a de facto road game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Considering how loaded Bama is with potential future NBA talent, there will be a lot of future pros on display. And you have a cadre of ex-Illini striving and thriving in the Association right now. Podziemski is part of the rebuilding Golden State Warriors, who had a very special night this past Tuesday.

One of the two “Splash Brothers,” Klay Thompson, returned to the Warriors homecourt for the first time as an opponent. Thompson is now with the Dallas Mavericks.

“It was electric, it felt like a playoff atmosphere,” Podz said in an exclusive with RG, regarding Thompson’s return to Oracle Arena.

“A bunch of our guys that played in Oracle said it kind of had that feel. Obviously, I never got to experience that, but I do trust what they say. It was different. It was a different crowd than I’ve ever been a part of at Chase Center and partially because of Klay, because of the tournament and all these emotions put into one. The crowd was electric.”

Podziemski, who was taken with the #19 overall pick in the 2023 draft, after transferring from Illinois to Santa Clara for his final collegiate season, made the NBA All-Rookie First Team last season. In his rookie year, Podz averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 26.6 minutes per game.

He also registered 45.4% FG and 38.5% from beyond the arc while earning NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

Meanwhile Terrence Shannon Jr. (27th overall pick in this past draft) is getting his career started with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Elsewhere Ayo Dosunmu (38th overall in the 2021 Draft) is a huge part of what the Chicago Bulls are doing these days.

Will Riley, the No. 7 freshman scorer in the nation, could be up next. A one-and-done to the NBA guy isn’t something Illini basketball fans have ever had, but it is a experience that they absolutely should welcome. Illini fans have already gotten use to the concept of a roster with heavy turnover, this season more than ever.

Will Riley, ranked #9 overall by 247 Sports, #10 by On3, and #11 by Rivals in the 2025 class is literally the highest rated recruit in Illini basketball history.

“It’s exciting to add a supremely talented player in Will Riley to our program,” reads the statement from Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood when his signing was announced.

“He is the consummate position-less basketball player who has all the tools offensively,” Underwood said.

“Obviously Orlando (Antigua) was instrumental with his relationships and did an excellent job leading this recruitment. Will has the ability to score it at all three levels, and he gives us another action player who can make plays for others and himself based on matchups.

“He is skilled, has a great midrange and float game, and extremely high basketball IQ.”

Riley is the Illini leading scorer and second leading rebounder through the first three games of the season,

So far, he’s looking a lot better than the last five-star prospect that Illinois inked, Skyy Clark. He was Illinois’ highest ranked recruit in two decades, but has since been eclipsed by Will Riley.

The one-time Kentucky commit, and #25 overall ranked player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, #27 by 247Sports, #32 by On3 Consensus, and #35 by Rivals, was a major major flop, on all levels.

So remember kids, recruiting stuff can often be a lot of over-hyped nonsense and extremely surplus to requirements hoopla.

Just remember the names Crandall Head, Jereme Richmond and Richard Keene (who was okay, decent, but still fell far short of all he was cracked up to be).

So far Will Riley is looking more to be in the Dee Brown, Frank Williams, Deon Thomas category- highly heralded recruits who did live up to the hype.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

