Happy NHL Draft talking season everyone, and welcome to the first edition of The Sports Bank’s 2024 NHL Mock Draft. Indeed this is 2024 NHL Mock Draft version 1.0, with the all important and entertaining bits of information that you need to know ahead of draft night.

While we do not know the NHL Draft order right now, we’re just going with the order that Tankathon came up.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas next June. While most NHL mocks do not include player descriptions, we do. Enjoy it everyone!

1. San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini, LW/C/RW, Boston University

Canadian forward is considered to be the hands down top overall prospect in this class, just like Connor Bedard last year.

2. Edmonton Oilers, Cole Eiserman, LW, US NTDP

From a Boston University player to a BU commit. Indeed the Terriers = top tier talent.

3. Nashville Predators, Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA St. Petersburg

An intriguing prospect from “Mother Russia,” he’ll be the first pure scoring winger prospect selected.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets, Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State

A 6’2″ 198 lb bruiser who also has finesse, the Belarus native is a classic example of why we have the hash tag #SpartansWill

And of course #GoGreen

to which you say #GoWhite

5. Chicago Blackhawks, Sam Dickinson, LHD, London



Having struck gold last year by winning the lottery and thus the rights to Bedard, now they look to add another major building block, in a different position group.

6. Minnesota Wild, Berkly Catton, LW/C/RW, Spokane

Versatile forward prospect could step in immediately to provide in multiple areas along the front line.

7. Calgary Flames Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukurit, Finland

Very tall Russian prospect out of the Liiga.

8. Seattle Kraken, Anton Silayev, LHD, Nizhny Novogorod

Maybe the best blue-liner prospect in the KHL this draft.

9. Ottawa Senators, Adam Jiricek, D, HC Plzen

At 6’1″ and just 152 lbs, this Czech really needs to beef up, so that he better take and dish out the checks.

10. New York Islanders, Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw Spirit

Blue chip blue-liner prospect Canadian international who plays for the Saginaw Michigan franchise that’s a part of the Ontario Hockey League.

11. Buffalo Sabres, Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva

Buffalo looks to try and add more scoring punch.

12. Montreal Canadiens, Cayden Lindstrom, LW/C/RW, Medicine Hat

Canadiens add a Canadian from one of the best named hockey clubs in all the land!

13. Chicago Blackhawks via Tampa Bay Lightning, Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary

Another key piece at an important position for the Blackhawks to add as another building block around Bedard.

14. Philadelphia Flyers, Cole Hutson, D, US NTDP

Small but tough and talented Boston University commit.

15. Arizona Coyotes, Henry Mews, D, Ottawa

Excellent right-handed defenseman prospect out of the Ontario Hockey League.

16. New Jersey Devils, Trevor Connelly, LW/C/RW, Tri-City

American forward who signed a letter of intent with Providence

17. San Jose Sharks via Pittsburgh Penguins, Aron Kiviharju, D, HIFK



Very very talented, but he is obviously not the finished product. However, he is a Finnish product. Hey hey!

18. Toronto Maple Leafs, Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel

Some may consider this a reach, but I think that grabbing the USHL star and Michigan commit here would be a steal!

19. Carolina Hurricanes, Ryder Ritchie, LW/C/RW, Prince Albert

Versatile Canadian that needs to add weight, as he’s a bit lanky right now.

20. Anaheim Ducks, Zeev Buium, D, Denver

Imagine if the Avalanche, instead of Anaheim, were to draft the University of Denver star

21. Winnipeg Jets, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK

Jets would be smart to draft the Norwegian here.

22. Detroit Red Wings, Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa

Solid Canadian prospect from the Ontario Hockey League moves just across the Ambassador Bridge (or Detroit-Windsor Tunnel)

23. St. Louis Blues, Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi

Intriguing prospect from the QMJHL.

24. Washington Capitals, Charlie Elick, D, Brandon



25. Colorado Avalanche, Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon

Avs go for the North Dakota commit.

26. L.A. Kings, EJ Emery, D, US NTDP



27. Philadelphia Flyers via Florida Panthers, Tij Iginla, F, Kelowna

One of the best prospects in the WHL

28. Vancouver Canucks, Emil Hemming, RW, TPS

29. Dallas Stars, Anthony Cristoforo, D, Windsor

30. New York Rangers, Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor

31. Vegas Golden Knights, Nikita Artamonov, RW, Nizhny Novogorod

And with that, after the Russian KHL prospect, we now come to the final pick in the 2024 NHL Mock Draft.

32. Ottawa Senators via Boston Bruins, Leo SahlinWallenius, LHD, Vaxjo J20

We’ll be back with more player descriptions, and elaborating further on the player descriptions we already have in our next edition of the 2024 NHL Mock Draft.

