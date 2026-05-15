It has been awhile since Arsenal and Manchester City were level on total Premier League matches played, but here we are! 36 matches down, and only two more to go. Arsenal obviously and clearly have the upper hand, but the margin remains very thin. Arsenal host second-to-last place, and already relegated Burnley FC on Monday night. They’ll do so with three injury doubts: Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. Additionally, they have a new injury concern in Ben White.

The English defender suffered a serious knee injury in the 1-0 win over West Ham United last Sunday.

Current Premier League Title Race Standing

Arsenal- 79 Points, 36 Matches Played, +42 Goal Differential Tie-Breaker, 68 Goals Scored Second Tiebreaker

Manchester City- 77 Points, 36 Matches Played, +43 Goal Differential Tie-Breaker, 75 Goals Scored Second Tiebreaker

Arsenal Team News

His 2025-26 campaign is over, and so are any hopes of featuring in the World Cup.

The good news is that he may not need surgery to repair the problem. With any luck, Ben White could be ready for late summer early preseason activities.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

“It looks like a long-term injury, so at the moment, the focus is on when we can have him back available for Arsenal. And that’s not going to happen for many, many weeks.”

As for Mikel Merino (foot) and Jurrien Timber (groin), we are not likely going to see them feature again this season. It is looking like even Championship Sunday is a bridge too far for them.

“He’s progressed a bit in the last few days,” Arteta said of Timber yesterday.

“We’re going to try to get him fit and available as quick as possible. Let’s see. Obviously, he’s been out a while, unfortunately. He’s such an important player for us, and he’s doing everything that he possibly can to help the team in any capacity.”

And then finally on Calafiori, Arteta was coy and evasive about the knock that the Italian defender suffered last weekend against the Hammers. Arteta talked without saying much about it.

“We don’t know whether he is going to be available or not,” he said. “Hopefully it’s nothing serious, but we’ll have to wait and see how he reacts to that.”

It is thought that Calafiori’s issue is not serious.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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