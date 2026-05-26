Arsenal Injury Updates: Noni Madueke, Jurrien Timber, Ben White

The chance to do the big time double, for Arsenal, is only four days away now. On Saturday, the newly crowned Premier League champions have the opportunity to add the UEFA Champions League title to their trophy case, when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest. So to get you ready for that massive match, we have injury updates on the likes of Ben White, Noni Madueke and Jurrien Timber. Additionally, we’ll cover the fitness of midfielder Mikel Merino.

UEFA Champions League Final FYIs

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Location: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Kickoff: Saturday May 30, 12 pm EST

Thierry Henry on the nerves he’ll have covering his former team in the UCL Final: go here

How and Why Kai Havertz Could Be the Player to Watch: go here

How Mikel Arteta Rewarded Arsenal for Having Patience with Him: go here

Noni Madueke

The English forward came off in the 83rd minute of Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace, getting replaced by Viktor Gyokeres. Madueke, who made England’s World Cup roster, went to ground clutching his hamstring, However, he was able to walk off under his own power, and was reportedly walking around just fine in the postmatch trophy celebrations.

No real updates have been given on his status as of yet.

Jurrien Timber

A groin injury has kept the Dutch defender out for well over two months now. However, he still has hopes and dreams of making into the matchday squad for the UCL Final.

“There’s hope, but like I said, we’ll see,” Timber told reporters.

“I’m working really hard, I’m trying really hard, and obviously playing in the Champions League final is a dream. “So I will give everything, and with the World Cup as well, but obviously, first the Champions League final. It’s going to be amazing anyway.”

Ben White

He’ll be out until well into the summer, as he suffered significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in his knee. There is good news though- he won’t need surgery to repair it.

Mikel Merino

He came on for Max Dowman in the 62′ on Championship Sunday, marking his first league appearance since January 25th. Merino suffered a stress fracture in his foot back in early February, and yes, he’s obviously match fit now.

However, he’ll be looking to log more minutes this weekend, as hopes to be at his best as the World Cup rapidly approaches.

Merino was officially selected to the Spain national team, but he’ll be battling Fabian Ruiz for playing time in that specific midfield role.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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