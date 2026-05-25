Kai Havertz, then with Chelsea, scored the only goal of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. It was the first goal that he ever scored in the competition, and it gave Chelsea their second UCL title, as they beat fellow English side Manchester City 1-0.

The following February (2022), Havertz scored the game-winning goal in a final once again, this time in the 117′ minute of the Club World Cup.

UEFA Champions League Final

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Location: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Kickoff: Saturday May 30, 12 pm EST

Thierry Henry on the nerves he’ll have covering his former team in the UCL Final: go here

How Arsenal FC was rewarded for their patience with Mikel Arteta: go here

This time, he conveted a penalty kick, and that gave the Blues a 2–1 victory over Palmeiras. From there, the Kai Havertz legend was born. He had built himself a reputation as a true big game, crunch time goal-scorer.

Just imagine how much bigger that rep could get if he does it again on Saturday, in the 2026 Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain.

CBS Sports held a UCL title game preview media all this past Wednesday, and The Sports Bank took part.

CBS’ wildy popular and well respected desk crew were all available on Zoom for interview questions, including the legendary Thierry Henry.

“We all know what Kai Havertz can do,” Henry said in response to a question on this topic.

“We saw it already at Chelsea. He knows when to score. He comes up with big goals. The manager said it himself, Mikel Arteta said when he’s not there, they miss him.

“The way can he can lead the attack to the midfield, the way he presses…he’s always there and about, he understands the game, he plays with his brain, we all know that.”

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League title in 22 years, this past Tuesday night, when AFC Bournemouth held Manchester City to a goal. The night before, Arsenal scored a decisive 1–0 win over Burnley to set up the title clinching win.

The man who scored the only goal in the Arsenal-Burnley game?

Thierry Henry’s analysis on Bruno Fernandes assist to Mbeumo will forever be GOATED. pic.twitter.com/uh8zW92ksV — United Pride (@UtdPride) May 24, 2026

Kai Havertz of course. This season has once again, unfortunately, seen Havertz severely limited by injury.

The German forward/midfielder was limited to just 11 league appearances (22 overall) in 2025-26. In 2024-25, Havertz made only 23 league appearances, 36 across all competitions.

Henry discussed the other Arsenal players who have stepped up to fill the void when Havertz was out injured.

“We had (Viktor) Gyokeres with us,” Henry said.

“We had other players that could play into the team, and that’s why I think it was important for Arsenal to have almost two, up to three players sometimes in every position, but we all know what Kai Havertz can do, and then you have that kind of healthy competition that you need in the squad.”

Havertz is known for his versatility.

So much so that he can be Arteta’s Swiss Army Knife of sorts in this crunch clash next weekend. He can play numerous forward and midfielder positions.

“Obviously, Kai Havertz got injured, but when you have the chance to be able to go on the bench and look at Kai Havertz, or Gyokeres, or whoever is on the bench, it’s been great,” Henry said.

“But since we’re talking about Kai Havertz, we all know his football IQ allows him to play in multiple positions and help his team play better.

“Hopefully, in the near future, for his career he can stay injury free, because we all know what he can do when he’s on the field.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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