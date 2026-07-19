Saturday brought a massive plot twist in the summer transfer window. Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, an Arsenal transfer target, actually, the top transfer target of Arsenal, is now headed to Chelsea. And it’s not just a blockbuster summer transfer deal.

This is a record-breaking transaction. According to multiple sources, Chelsea will pay £117m for the English international, and that’s a new transfer fee record for a England-born player.

The £117m is all guaranteed. No add-ons.💷 https://t.co/gkCCRPK1Qf — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 18, 2026

The current record is £116m, which was just set earlier this month, when Manchester City signed midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. It’s also the most money that Chelsea have ever paid to sign a player, surpassing Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo, another player who was strongly linked to Arsenal before being brought to Chelsea.

Caicedo was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115m in 2023.

Morgan Rogers also becomes the most expenisve sale in Aston Villa history, exceeding Jack Grealish, who transferred to Manchester City for £100m in 2021.

So just on those three records alone, this is a pretty bi deal, both literally and figuratively.

Up this point, Chelsea have had an underwhelming transfer window; at least by their lofty standards. However, Rogers is obviously an acquisition that signifies a statement of intent. So what happens now, for the Blues’ crosstown rivals?

Arsenal had been linked to Bradley Barcola, but then according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the reigning champions dropped their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain star.

They were totally focused on Rogers. Maybe that changes now, as Arsenal look to add another winger beyond Christos Tzolis, signed as a replacement for Leandro Trossard.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.