The 22 year wait is over for Arsenal and their supporter base. After three straight second place finishes, Arsenal are Premier League champions. AFC Bournemouth held Manchester City to a draw, on Tuesday night, and that result eliminated the Cityzens from the league title race.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, at least for today is as big an AFC Bournemouth supporter as you will find.

🏆 ARSENAL ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/l5GrveCpZg — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2026

Championship Sunday FYIs

London Derby: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sunday May 24, 4pm BST, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Standing:

Arsenal- Premier League Champions, Preparing for UEFA Champions League Final versus PSG

Crystal Palace- Mid-table, Preparing for UEFA Champions League Final vs Rayo Vallecano

Mikel Arteta has completed the mission 😤 Arsenal are officially Premier League champions after a historic 2025/26 campaign 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/4jmcuccW3j — OneFootball (@OneFootball) May 19, 2026

Asked yesterday, after the win over Burnley last night if whether he would become a Bournemouth supporter for the 24 hours, Arteta responded: “The biggest ever.

“I think we are all supporters of Bournemouth because we know what it means.”

Arteta then discussed all the stress that comes with having such an extremely high stress job.

“I thought the amount of hair that I have was never going to go away, but this job is going to test it too the limit,” Arteta added.

“I don’t long how long I’m going to watch it, but I will be there in front of the TV. I don’t know how much I can watch. I planned to watch it with my family but I don’t know for how long.”

It all sets up a London derby on Championship Sunday that is basically dead rubber now. Both the North London and South London clubs in this matchup are preparing for European Cup Finals.

Palace will play Rayo Vallecano for the Conference League title a week from tomorrow night while Arsenal will battle Paris Saint-Germain for Champions League supremacy.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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