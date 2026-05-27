We are just hours away now from the Conference League Final, in Leipzig, Germany. Crystal Palace (who finished 15th in the English Premier League) will take on Rayo Vallecano (who placed 8th in Spain’s La Liga). Neither side has secured a continental competition berth for next season, via their domestic league finish, so this cup final takes on an added layer of meaning, beyond just a trophy lift. A Europa League berth for next season is at stake. So in these last few hours before kickoff, let’s go over some news and notes relating to Palace defender Chris Richards, midfielder Adam Wharton and manager Oliver Glasner.

UEFA Europa Conference League Final FYIs

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Kickoff: Wednesday May 27, 8pm EST

Match Preview/Team News: go here

Chris Richards, Adam Wharton: Late Fitness Tests

Richards has returned to training, having recovered quickly from two ligament tears in his ankle. The grade of the tears and the specificity of the ligaments was not made public, but the central defender could go tonight, and we’ll know once the team sheet is posted. The same goes for Adam Wharton (who also has an ankle problem), who was forced off early on Championship Sunday, in the loss to Arsenal.

“I won’t tell you if they [Richards and Wharton] can start or not, but they were available today in training.” Glasner said at his told a news conference.

“Yeah, we’ve still said when we end the training 36 hours to the start of the game with medical department, we work hard until late in the night and we’ll start tomorrow, but at the end we will nominate the starting 11 who is 100% fit.

“So if we talk to them tomorrow morning again and if the player doesn’t feel 100% fit or I have a bit of concerns, then they don’t start.

“But the positive thing is that they could make the training without big issues and of course they still have pain, but I think many players are feeling some pain after such a long season and that everybody wants to participate, but the final decision will be taken tomorrow.”

Richards’ return to training will alleviate United States Men’s National Team concerns about his availability for the fast-approaching World Cup. It’s a home World Cup for the USMNT, and thus far, headlines surrounding it have mostly focused on price gouging). Once the games actually start though, things will likely change.

That said, the Stars and Stripes are haven’t looked great these past couple years, so the last thing they need is a serious injury to a key player.

Oliver Glasner Leaves a Great Legacy Behind

This will be Glasner’s final game in charge of the south London side. He confirmed, back in January that he is going to let his contract expire without renewal. Glasner then led the Eagles to the FA Cup title last season, and that is the very first major trophy in the 121 year history of the club.

He also added a Community Shield triumph, so if they win tonight, it would mean Glasner accomplished the first three pieces of silverware in the history of the club. The 51-year-old Austrian is leaving due to intense mental fatigue, and he’ll now go on sabbatical.

Glasner openly expressed frustration with the club’s decision to sell team captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City in the January transfer window, with the player going on to enjoy a season of very elite form. So it’s safe to say that Glasner may have been clashing with upper-managment, and if so, this played a role into his departure.

“I will go home and have a rest on my terrace and enjoy my family,” Glasner previously explained, in regards to his imminent exit. “When you have this schedule, it’s for me now also giving them time back.”

He’ll now go on sabbatical. Palace have to name a replacement, but the likes of Andoni Iraola, Frank Lampard and Kieran McKenna have all been linked.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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