\Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that 18-year-old forward Ryan McAidoo will miss out on tomorrow night’s preseason friendly against the K-League All-Stars in Seoul, South Korea. That’s too bad, because he played very well in the preseason opener against Inter Milan.
The good news is that the injury is not serious.
“In the last game, Ryan McAidoo was quite good,” Maresca said at a press conference in the South Korean capital.
“Unfortunately, McAidoo will be out for tomorrow’s game because he had a small problem in his shoulder, but nothing important.”
Maresca reassured every one McAidoo is expected to return to full training soon, and that he could still even feature in the final game of the pre-season Asia tour.
Preseason Match #2
Manchester City vs K League All Stars
Man City Predicted Starting XI: go here
Wed. Aug. 5, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
Erling Haaland Draws High Praise from Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck: go here for that
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. UK BST / 7:30 a.m. U.S. ET)
Rodri Rehab, Transfer Rumor Updates
There isn’t much else to report on the fitness front, right now. Rodri is still recovering from surgery, and he is still wanted by Real Madrid, but there are also conflicting reports about his future. According to some narratives, Madrid’s El Clasico rivals, FC Barcelona, are also interested in signing Rodri.
However, other transfer gurus out there are claiming that he only wants Madrid.
Either way the latest injury return timeline has him missing out on the Community Shield, as well as the early Premier League fixtures…provided he hasn’t moved to one of the big two Spanish clubs by then.
There is more news out there pertaining to Rodri’s club future than there is regarding his healing back.
The club’s statement, released a week ago today read:
“Man City confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation.”
Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.