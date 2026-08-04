\Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that 18-year-old forward Ryan McAidoo will miss out on tomorrow night’s preseason friendly against the K-League All-Stars in Seoul, South Korea. That’s too bad, because he played very well in the preseason opener against Inter Milan.

The good news is that the injury is not serious.

“In the last game, Ryan McAidoo was quite good,” Maresca said at a press conference in the South Korean capital.

“Unfortunately, McAidoo will be out for tomorrow’s game because he had a small problem in his shoulder, but nothing important.”

Maresca reassured every one McAidoo is expected to return to full training soon, and that he could still even feature in the final game of the pre-season Asia tour.

Preseason Match #2

Manchester City vs K League All Stars

Man City Predicted Starting XI: go here

Wed. Aug. 5, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Erling Haaland Draws High Praise from Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck: go here for that