Arsenal’s Brazilian duo of Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli watched on from the sidelines on Saturday, as their teammates routed Girona 4-1 at their own ground. And by Gabriel we mean Magalhaes of course, so as to avoid any confusion. The two Gabriels joined up with the Gunners squad in Catalonia in the later portion of this past week, as they were on post-World Cup holiday.
Given that Martinelli and Gabriel have returned to training already, we’re expecting to see them play on Wednesday, against Real Betis in Dublin.
Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli are back and in Arsenal training earlier today.
Could another Brazilian be joining them soon?👀 pic.twitter.com/qHSrWVvHsi
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 30, 2026
Preseason FYIs
Arsenal vs Real Betis
When: Wednesday, August 5, 7:30 pm UK time
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Arsenal Team News
They will most likely not be involved from the opening however. One guy we don’t expect to see is Jurrien Timber.
He left Spain to return to London last week, for what was reportedly a pre-planned appointment, and then flew back to join the team camp. The club maintain that there has been no setback in his recovery from the groin injury that has been nagging him for several month.
Timber is unlikely to play in midweek, but there is still hope that he can complete rehabilitation in time for when the games start to count.
Whether you think that starts with the Community Shield or the regular season opener, well, it’s your opinion, and you’re entitled to it. And then finally, William Saliba remains sidelined as a longer-term injury absentee.
Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.