He left Spain to return to London last week, for what was reportedly a pre-planned appointment, and then flew back to join the team camp. The club maintain that there has been no setback in his recovery from the groin injury that has been nagging him for several month.

Timber is unlikely to play in midweek, but there is still hope that he can complete rehabilitation in time for when the games start to count.

Whether you think that starts with the Community Shield or the regular season opener, well, it’s your opinion, and you’re entitled to it. And then finally, William Saliba remains sidelined as a longer-term injury absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.