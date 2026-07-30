For Arsenal FC, the preseason is now finally, truly here. Yes, the Gunners have played a friendly already, behind-closed-doors against MK Dons, but this will be the first one in front of spectators. And it approaches with a lot of team news in tow- pertaining to the likes of Ben White, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Piero Hincapie and more.

So without any further ado, let’s get into it!

Preseason Opener FYIs

Arsenal vs Girona

When: Saturday, August 1, 7pm UK time

Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Details on the Long-term Injured

Arsenal Team News

Let’s start with Saliba, the supremo central defender. He will be sidelined for months, plural, after opting to undergo back surgery. The decision was basically inevitable, after his long-standing back problems flared up again, during his World Cup duty with France. As for White, this weekend will see his first minutes in a long while, given how last season ended early for him, due to injury.

It was thought that Timber could be back in action soon too, however, his groin problem flared up again at the World Cup, and thus he had to undergo a minor surgical procedure.

He may miss most, if not all, of the preseason, but could be back for the regular season opener.

Arsenal Players on World Cup Leave

Havertz, Hincapie and Gyokeres are now back with the squad while the two Gabriels are expected to join up with the rest of the team, prior to kickoff. They likely won’t feature on the weekend, however, as they have not had much training time this season.

Meanwhile Martin Odegaard is still on post tournament leave.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.