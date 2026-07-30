Manchester United head to Stockholm, Sweden for their next friendly, a clash against Atletico Madrid. They will be without a host of players, who are still on post World Cup holiday leave: Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui. Of course, the first two names on that list are dealing with some stuff while they’re on vacation. Martinez is dealing with a minor hamstring injury while Rashford is still sorting out his club future.

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will continue on with United or not.

Preseason Friendly #3 vs Atletico Madrid

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026

Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Manchester United Preview Content: Team News Predicted Starting XI More Details on the long-term injured United players

With Barcelona not picking up the option to sign him, his future is now up in the air. Of course, let’s not focus on the Red Devils who aren’t here, and instead talk about the guys who are. And of that group, here are the eleven that we believe will be in the first team.

Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1) vs Rosenborg

Tom Heaton; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Andrey Santos, Mason Mount; Patrick Dorgu, Toby Collyer, Bryan Mbeumo; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.