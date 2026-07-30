Mateus Fernandes is not, we repeat not, injured. In the past 24 hours or so, the rumor mill has churned overtime about the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur’s £85 million summer signing, with some narratives even claiming that the former West Ham United midfielder suffered a serious knee injury.

Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi quelled the fears and shot down the rumors after his side beat Sydney FC 4-2 on penalties (following a 1-1 draw).

Sydney Super Cup FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: UK BST- Sat. Aug 1, 10:45 a.m. Australia AEST- Sat. Aug 1, 7.45 p.m.

Where: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Team News: Chelsea FC Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs Team News

“It is just fatigue in the calf,” De Zerbi said after the friendly last night/earlier today (the time zone change is massive). “We took the decision to not take any risks with him. Next week, when we return to London, he will be able to work.”

So that effectively rules him out of Saturday’s London derby Down Under.

The second year manager also indicated that Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke and Paul van Hecke are all doubts, or maybe 50/50 propositions for the weekend.

“With Danso, van de Ven, Solanke and Van Hecke, I didn’t think they were ready to play yet without risk,” De Zerbi continued.

“Maybe some of them can play in the next game on Saturday against Chelsea.

“Maybe not from the beginning, maybe at the beginning it will be Andy Robertson and Sandro Tonali. It is about managing the players, especially after the World Cup or after big injuries, like Udogie and Solanke had.

“They suffered long injuries last season and after a long trip and the jet lag, ahead of the beginning of a season, I wouldn’t like to take any risks.”

You know it’s a preseason friendly when “jet lag” is mentioned as a reason for a player missing out.

Also set to miss out on Saturday, due to post World Cup leave are the following:

Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr, Djed Spence, Marcos Senesi and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Meanwhile the quintet of Guglielmo Vicario, Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Mohamed Kudus were not a part of the travel party to the other side of the world.

They all stayed back to work on rehabbing injuries and/or building up match fitness.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.