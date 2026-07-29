University of Illinois revenue sports are currently in “a golden age.” That’s a common refrain, often repeated these days. And with good reason, men’s basketball is coming off a Final Four appearance, this past April. In Big Ten conference play, they have been the most consistently performing program, over the course of the 2020s. Football is coming off its winningest two-year stretch in program history. You can credit Athletic Director Josh Whitman with that, as he completely turned Illini revenue sports around.

He rescued them from the depths of the Mike Thomas-John Groce-Tim Beckman era.

And Josh Whitman has been rewarded for his achievements, as he was officially handed a new contract extension a couple weeks ago. His new deal runs through 2036, and it includes a nice rise in paygrade.

Whitman, who played tight end at Illinois in the 1990s, assumed the A.D. position in February of 2016.

His salary will now increase by more than $600,000 to $2.15 million for the upcoming school year.

It’s a pay raise that is very well deserved, and his contract length runs in conjunction with Illini football coach Bret Bielema, and having that synergy is certainly advantageous.

Bielema said so himself during his time on dais at Big Ten Media Days today. Bielema also fielded a question that included the phrase “golden era of Illini athletics.” We asked Whitman for his thoughts and feelings whenever he hears that phrase.

“I get uneasy about those kinds of declarations,” he said in response. “I’d say we just have a lot of a lot of great people doing a lot of really important work.

“One thing is there’s not an ounce of complacency in me and our coaches, our student athletes. And so we’re going to continue to push forward and and we know that we’ve got a lot more to do.”

Josh Whitman was later asked about what is next for Illini football. What is the next plain they hope to reach?

“The goal for us has always been sustained success and and so can we continue to build this floor,” Whitman answered.

“That really becomes the expectation for our program. Obviously, as coach mentioned from the podium, we’ve been one, maybe two wins away the last couple years from being in serious CFP contention.

2024 NFL interceptions leader and 1st team All-Pro, Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph sent an inspirational text message to #Illini DB Juice Clarke.

He shared it with me at #B1GMediaDays

.. #FreeSafetyU #IlliniNation pic.twitter.com/S9MJKm0Rl4 — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 28, 2026

“I think that’s a goal for us. We’ve got to get into that conversation. And so just continuing to look for places where we can move the needle a bit higher.”

If the CFP had expanded to 16 in 2024, Illinois could have been in. If they expanded it to 24 last season, again, Illinois probably would have been in.

So it’s true- if expansion is inevitable, Illinois is right there, knocking on the College Football Playoff door. Remember that when you read all about how they’re picked to finish ninth or tenth this season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.