Leeds United is one of the most historic football clubs in England, as they were founded in 1919. Leeds, who have been crowned champions of England three times (1968/69, 1973/74, 1991/92) also have a strong tradition across the pond. You could call them “Leeds United States of America” given all the connections they have had to the USA in recent years. Winger/midfielder Brenden Aaronson is the current American player on the squad, but two of his current national teammates, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, have also recently played for Leeds.

#USMNT and Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson talking to the media after the match pic.twitter.com/kJQoSZINSb — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) August 2, 2026

Additionally, American born (and current Canada national team head coach) Jesse Marsch managed The Whites from February 2022 to February 2023.

You also have Robbie Rogers and Mike Grella, two more Americans who have featured, many times, for Leeds in recent years. Having a consistent American presence like this, Leeds have come become a very popular club stateside.

They can draw strong support for friendlies in the USA, just like the big clubs. Aaronson pointed this out on Sunday, after his side bested Liverpool 4-2 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Aaronson said of the American connection to LUFC.

“To have the the fan support when you come over here and you saw as many Leeds fans as I saw, it’s amazing.”

“Normally it’s just the big clubs, like Liverpool, the guys that have had success over the last 10 years, Liverpool, Man City, like these clubs, but then to see Leeds United is up there too- it’s amazing to see, and it’s amazing to be part of this club.”

Indeed Leeds United has a huge supporter base worldwide, and their fans are known for being among the most passionate in the sport.

In addition to the three league titles, Leeds has also won the League Cup and FA Cup once and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (now the UEFA Europa League) twice. As a city, Leeds is the third largest one club football city in Europe.

Aaronson then discussed what the experience is like for Americans who comes overseas to play in the Premier League.

“It’s a very tough league to play in, week in week out,” the 25-year-old Medford, New Jersey native said.

“It’s the best players in the world.

“I mean that’s why it is the English Premier League. It’s for me the best league in the world, it’s always been my dream, and I want to continue to have success with leads because I love the club and I love being a part of this team, and I love all the guys on the team.

“So for me, it’s just going there every day, and then trying to prove to everybody back home that we can have a lot of guys come overseas and play.”

Liverpool dominated the first half of Sunday, with Florian Wirtz leading them to a 2-0 halftime lead. But in the second half, everything reversed course, with Leeds scoring four times within a 25 minute span. In the end, it was pure LOLiverpool, as Leeds thoroughly out-played the Reds.

Aaronson looked ahead to what’s left in the preseason.

“We have a lot of really good friendlies coming up,” he added. “Of course, we have Manchester United away at Dublin. We have Leipzig on the weekend coming up. We have Augsburg after that.

“It’s crazy to say that we’re only halfway through preseason, but we are, and we’re looking forward to these next three games to get some more minutes under our legs, and then get us ready for the new season.”

Brenden Aaronson and Leeds United open the regular season at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 22.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.