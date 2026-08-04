Manchester City Team News, Predicted XI vs K-League All Stars

Manchester City continue their preseason tour in the Far East, leaving Hong Kong in the rearview mirror and now moving on to Seoul. Man City will face a side composed of the top players in South Korea’s K League, at the host nation’s Olympic Stadium.

3-1 Loss on Penalty Shoot-out after 1-1 Draw Inter Milan, Aug. 1, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

K League All Stars, Aug. 5, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Atletico Madrid, Aug. 9, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Man City Team News/Injury Updates: go here

City have a host of absentees who are still on post World Cup participation leave, so City manager Enzo Maresca will have some selection limitations here because of that.

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs K League All Stars

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Stephen Mfuni; Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders; Savinho, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo; Divin Mubama

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.