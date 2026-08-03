Chelsea vs Juventus FYIs

Kick: 12.30pm BST, Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Where: Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Series History: Chelsea wins: 2 Juventus wins: 2 Draws: 2

Blues Team News

The Blues have received a nice boost from the arrivals of goalkeepers Mike Penders and Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, as well as Geovany Quenda and Pedro Neto. Slonina, an Addison, IL, USA native acquired back in 2022, will look to finally get some more minutes, somewhere during this preseason.

“Gaga” went back on loan to the Fire, right after he was acquired, and then went out on loan to Eupen and Barnsley. He really needs playing time as he’s only featured 53 times in competitive play since 2022.

He will most likely not get the call to start in between the sticks against Juventus, however. It will be either be Robert Sanchez, if he’s shrugged off that minor injury he’s been dealing with, or Penders. Quenda has been dealing with a knock, so we’re not sure if he’ll be involved either.

Summer signing Danny Welbeck has arrived in Hong Kong and joined in training, so he could potentially make his debut in a blue shirt in midweek. Although it would likely be in a limited rule.

After reaching the final weekend of the World Cup, with their respective nations, Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco are still on post tournament recreational leave.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.