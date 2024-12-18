A shocking development today, as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk failed a drug test, and now finds himself indefinitely suspended.

“Chelsea confirm the Football Association recently contacted Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test,” reads a club statement. Mudryk has been out of action lately, with what was officially a labeled an illness.

Chelsea FC vs Shamrock Rovers FYIs

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 6 of 6

Kickoff: Thurs Dec. 19, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News League Title Contender Analysis Starting XI Prediction

UECL Position, Form: Chelsea 1st, 15 pts, GD +17, WWWWW Shamrock Rovers 6th, 9pts +4 GD, DWWDW

Blues Team News

However, was he really that sick? Or was this a cover story? Or something in between or both? No matter the case, we won’t be seeing Mudryk feature for awhile.

Also suspended, but for domestic competition only are Marc Cucurella Saseta (two yellow card sending off) and Pedro Lomba Neto (yellow card accumulation).

Both are eligible to feature against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League, as this is UEFA competition.

Getting to the injury front, Joao Felix Sequeira should be back here, from his unspecified injury issue. But the news is much worse for defender Benoit Badiashile, he is ruled out, with a problem that has been undisclosed.

Not much is known about when he might be back.

