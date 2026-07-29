Striker Danny Welbeck is set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion and have his medical examination at Stamford Bridge, according to multiple reports. The 35-year-old former English international will then fly to Hong Kong to join up with the rest of his new Chelsea FC teammates, who are currently on tour in Australia. They beat Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 yesterday.

Sydney Super Cup FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: UK BST- Sat. Aug 1, 10:45 a.m. Australia AEST- Sat. Aug 1, 7.45 p.m.

Where: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Team News: Chelsea FC Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Tottenham Hotspur

According to Press Association (via ESPN), Welbeck deal is a two year agreement.

The transfer fee is undisclosed, but is understood to not be very large, given 1. his and age and 2. the fact that there is only one year left on his Brighton deal.

This acquisition (as well as the forthcoming Jordan Henderson signing, which we covered in this post) sort of marks a change in transfer policy for the southwest London club.

Acquiring the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward (and the long-time former Liverpool midfielder too) marks a movement towards signing seasoned veterans, instead of youth.

However, you can not argue against Welbeck’s results, as he’s coming off his most productive scoring season yet.

He had 13 goals in 37 league appearances for the Seagulls last season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.