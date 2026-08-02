Florian Wirtz came straight into the first team and scored for Liverpool FC in his 2026-27 preseason debut. Wirtz, who played for one of the world’s most historic national teams (Germany) at the World Cup this summer, was away on post-tournament leave.

Now he’s back in action at one of the world’s most famous football clubs, and he netted in the 40′ for the 20 time league title winners at Soldier Field in Chicago against Leeds United.

Brilliant run of play here. Frimpong Assist. Wirtz goal. BEAUTIFUL FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/lZry2Zg6zC — Raws (@Raws_LFC) August 2, 2026

As you can see from the video embedded above, the whole sequence was very aesthetically pleasing. In addition to Wirtz, Alexander Isak also came back from post tournament leave and straight into the starting XI.

Reserve defender Luke Chambers scored the first goal for the Reds, finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. Liverpool then took a 2-0 lead into halftime in Chicago.

However, the main Florian Wirtz storyline of the first half might actually relate more to the opposition. In the 35′, Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson was forced off after getting injured in a collision with Wirtz.

He then fell awkwardly and appeared to be clutching his thigh/hamstring. It looked like a very substantial injury, but obviously, we just don’t really know much at point.

Perhaps we will know about his condition after the post match media mixed zones are complete.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.