Liverpool have seen three key first team players, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, return from post World Cup holiday, and are thus now available for selection on Sunday versus Leeds United. Maybe we see one, two, or even all three in the first team that takes to the pitch at Soldier Field in Chicago?

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was asked about Wirtz and Isak at his press conference on the west side of Chicago yesterday.

Liverpool vs Leeds United FYIs

When: Aug 2, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, 3pm local, 9pm BST

Liverpool Previews: Team News Predicted Starting XI Centerback Selection Crisis

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and on Liverpool’s streaming service as well

Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai’s importance: Read more about that here

Details on Liverpool’s Long-term Injured: Jayden Danns, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni

“I think we need a very good version of Florian,” Iraola said on Thursday, in a response to a question on Wirtz.

“We know what he can give us. I think he’s also suited to our game model. I see him more probably in that position behind the striker. We know that he has played with Germany more on the left sometimes.

He then articulated what specific role(s) Wirtz could have this season.

“I think we’re going to start working with him in that position behind the striker,” Iraola said.

“He’s quite complete as a player. I think we are going to try to add more things to what he already has that is very good and I’ve seen him [in the] first days of training in a good place mentally and I hope he starts well and strong.”

Iraola was then asked about Isak.

“Alex, I think he has come in a good place,” Iraola added.

“I think he was good in the World Cup. I saw him comfortable.

“First training is here and I think I’ve seen a good version of Alex. Still it’s very early because he has just started training. But I hope he can have some minutes against Leeds and build a proper pre-season.

“It’s not going to be very long, but he will have three or four weeks of quality training I hope and then we can put him in a good place because he’s going to be massive for us this season.”

Wirtz (Germany), Gravenberch (Netherlands) and Isak (Sweden) all saw their national team duties at the World Cup comes to an end in the Round of 32.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.