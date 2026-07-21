Liverpool have landed in the United States, ready to commence their preseason tour of America. Chicago will be their homebase for this tour, and manager Andoni Iraola will address the media later today at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, which is adjacent to the Illinois Medical District. That’s fittingly coincidental, as injury/medical/health/fitness issues will be a primary topic at this presser. There are currently six injury concerns to cover: Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns, Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo.

Let’s get you up to speed on the health/fitness situation. And yes, we’ll update you again after the Iraola press conference takes place.

Jayden Danns

Danns, who has really endured a long string of significant injury setbacks, was one of two players who did not travel to the United States for the tour. He will stay back on Merseyside to focus on rehabbing his hamstring/thigh injury.

Bobby Clark is the other injured player who did not cross the pond.

“Even [Jayden] Danns, who couldn’t start with us because he got injured with the U21s,” Iraola said of the fresh injury setback to Danns.

“Obviously they are different injuries, three of them are long-term injuries, different phases. Then we have Stefan [Bajcetic] that is doing slowly, slowly better but is still not ready to train with us and waiting also for Wataru [Endo].”

Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic hasn’t featured for the Reds in more than three years, and his career trajectory has massively stalled out due to a series of significant injury setbacks. Like Danns, Bajcetic got off to a promising start, and expectations were understandably and justifiably raised.

But for now, Bajcetic is focused on recovering from the surgery that was required to repair his injured hamstring.

He was included in the 31-man travel party, but he will not feature in America.

Wataru Endo

Endo posted this update back on June 11, when he had to painfully admit that he couldn’t feature for Japan in the World Cup, due his severe ligament and foot injury:

“Since my injury, I’ve done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever. From here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans.”

Endo is with the team in Chicago, but he will not feature in any of the friendlies.

Team Injury Updates as Preseason Friendlies Commence

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Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.