P.J. Fleck Says the Norway Viking Row is Coming to Minnesota

It’s a perfectly inevitable match- the Norway National Team’s Viking Row and the Minnesota Golden Gophers “Row the Boat.” At Big Ten Media Days, University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was asked by The Sports Bank about the Viking Row, and its potentially coming to TCF Bank Stadium this fall for Golden Gophers games.

“Stay tuned,” Fleck said. “It’s going to be amazing.”

“Row the Boat” has been the mantra and philosophy of Fleck and the college football program he leads since his Western Michigan tenure. The Norway Viking Row took this summer’s World Cup in the United States by storm, as it’s one of the most mesmerizing supporter traditions in all of world football/soccer.

Sometimes the team itself does it too!

Erling Haaland leads the Viking Row for Norway 🇳🇴 One of the greatest traditions continues on in this FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/mHDGCVH2b6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

“I love it, and it could be in the works,” Fleck responded when we asked him about the Norwegian supporter tradition/practice during his podium time in Chicago on Tuesday.

“It’s interesting because somebody brought that up to me the other day, and about eight years ago. It was a World Cup, and we saw it.

We kind of brought it to people’s attention within our facility, and the only problem was Norway didn’t go very far, so it gained traction, but then it was gone; and then four years ago, kind of the same thing.”

Incredible view of Norwegian fans at Gillette Stadium doing the Viking row during their match their match pic.twitter.com/siUB3KSqHV — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 18, 2026

Norway reached the quarterfinals at this year’s World Cup, after having not qualified in 2018 and 2022.

“But then Hovland comes along, you know, mr. Hovland. I think that’s his name, right?” Fleck continued, before then being corrected to (Erling) Haaland.

“Holland, probably spelled differently, but then it’s like it catches on,” Fleck continued.

“They make the Sweet 16, What’s it called? Round of 16 (with Fleck being corrected by a reporter). And most of our population in the state of Minnesota is Norwegian.

“Stay tuned. It’s going to be amazing.”

Fleck then went on to say that he hopes Haaland comes to visit him and his program at some point.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.