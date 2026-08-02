Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck hopes that Norway and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland can someday come to visit him and his program. Fleck is bringing Norway’s beloved and awe-inspiring Viking Row tradition to Minnesota this upcoming season in yet another example of college football meeting world football. Or you can say “game recognizing game,” perhaps.

At Big Ten Media Days, Fleck revealed the fact that his program is utilizing the Norway Viking Row, to which a media member than asked if the Gophers could possibly get Haaland to come visit them.

Erling Haaland leads the Viking Row for Norway 🇳🇴 One of the greatest traditions continues on in this FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/mHDGCVH2b6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

“Let’s not get to that point,” Fleck responded.

“Coach Lex (not sure exactly who Fleck is referring to here, but it likely could be Gophers Men’s Basketball Assistant Lexus Williams) said Haaland’s going to come and speak to the team. I’d love for him to.

“If we can get that happen, I would love for that to happen.”

It might actually happen, as Haaland did take in an American sporting event earlier this summer.

Haaland and his Norway teammates attended game five of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, where the home team, the Carolina Hurricanes, beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

With that Carolina took a 3-2 lead in the series, and then claimed the series and the cup in the next game, taking game six by a score of 3-0. And Minnesota is famous for having a large population of Scandanavians and people with Scandanavian heritage.

The NFL team in Minnesota is even named the Vikings, so this is a perfect fit all around.

Fleck then made his plea to get Erling Haaland to come to the land of 10,000 lakes.

“So, if anybody knows him,” Fleck said. “Row the boat, Ski-U-mah, Go Gophers, Mr. Haaland! Let’s go!”

The ball is now in the Norwegian scoring sensation’s court.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.