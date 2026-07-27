Tottenham Predicted Starting XI at Sydney FC (Preseason Friendly)

Tottenham Hotspur have made the trip to the land of vegemite sandwiches, koala bears and Kylie Minogue. Yes, fresh off a 2-0 win over Auckland FC, Spurs will now take on Sydney FC in Australia’s largest and most famous city. In the win over Auckland, Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi fielded a very weakened side.

His first XI was filled with very obscure names- kids and guys who are further down the depth chart.

Tottenham Preseason Tour of the Pacific

July 26 Auckland FC (Auckland)

July 29 Sydney FC (Sydney)

August 1 Chelsea (Sydney)

Sydney Super Cup FYIs

Details on Tottenham’s Long-term Injured Players: go here

Tottenham Team News: go here

Date: Wed. July 29, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Time: local kickoff 7:45pm, 10:45 am UK time

The first team will get stronger here, but it won’t be very strong, by any means. When the London derby against Chelsea gets here next weekend, we should see a starting lineup that is a bit more recognizable.

It will still be a far cry from what we’ll have when the regular season gets here, but it will have many more familiar names within it, at least.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sydney FC

Martin Dubravka; Archie Gray, Micky van de Ven, Kota Takai, Andy Robertson; Conor Gallagher; Manor Solomon, Luca Williams-Barnett, Jamie Donley, Mikey Moore; Richarlison.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.