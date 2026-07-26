Everton Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Stoke City

We’re still awaiting the Everton debut of summer transfer window signing Hayden Hackney. Ahead of the 4-0 win over Dundee and the goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers, Hackney had been focused on building up his match fitness, so he wasn’t ready to be in the squad. That could change on Tuesday night, when the Toffees visit Stoke City for another preseason friendly.

According to manager David Moyes, he was still being integrated into the team this past weekend.

Preseason FYIs

Everton FC at Stoke City

Kickoff: Tue July 28, 7:45 local.

Everton FC Team News

Elsewhere Jarrad Branthwaite, who has recovered well from the hamstring injury that he suffered in the spring, saw his first action since April this past weekend. The stellar center back was in the starting lineup, and that’s most certainly a very welcome development.

Meanwhile Everton today announced yesterday that James Garner underwent a surgical procedure to repair his groin injury, and he will thus miss the rest of the preseason, in order to work on his rehabilitation. So that is a huge blow, no doubt.

And then finally, Tyler Dibling missed out yesterday, due to an unspecified knock, so he’s a doubt for midweek.

Other than that, Moyes has no other injury or fitness concerns at this time, so with that in mind, let’s just get to the starting XI prediction.

Everton FC Predicted Starting XI vs Stoke City

Mark Travers; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite; Merlin Rohl, Adam Aznou; Tim Iroegbunam, Hayden Hackney; Tyrique George, Charly Alcaraz; Thierno Barry

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.