The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final is almost here, and with it, we have four players to cover in the team news; two for each team. Noni Madueke is expected to be fit for Arsenal, but Jurrien Timber remains a substantial doubt. Meanwhile for Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele has erased any doubts about his potential absence, and declared himsel match fit.

Achraf Hakimi, however, still faces a late fitness test in order to feature in the cup final.

UEFA Champions League Final

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Location: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Kickoff: Saturday May 30, 12 pm EST

Thierry Henry on the contrasting styles in this one: go here

Broadcast Schedule for CBS/Paramount+

Arsenal Injury Updates: go here

Thierry Henry on the nerves he’ll have covering his former team in the UCL Final: go here

How and Why Kai Havertz Could Be the Player to Watch: go here

How Mikel Arteta Rewarded Arsenal for Having Patience with Him: go here

Broadcast Team for CBS/Paramount+

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with Noni. According to an ESPN report, Madueke only came off early on Sunday due to cramps and severe fatigue, and that he’s likely to be involved in the monumental match in the Hungarian capital.

Meanwhile Timber has been out for several weeks with a groin problem, and while he could still be passed fit, he won’t play major minutes even if that does happen.

Meanwhile Ben White is definitely ruled out.

Moving on to the French giants, PSG hosted an in-house friendly on Saturday, with both Dembele and Achraf Hakimi missing out. Dembele has been out of action since getting subbed off on May 17, in the local derby loss to Paris FC.

However his injury issue is not serious.

“I feel much better than on Sunday,” Dembele said in an interview with French outlet M6. “I had a little scare, but the doctor told me there was nothing to worry about.

“I felt a slight discomfort and I preferred not to take any risks. I will be back on the pitch on May 30.”

As for Hakimi, he has been out since the first leg of the UCL semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich, where he suffered a thigh injury.

He could potentially return to training on Wednesday however, and should that happen, we could see him feature in a lesser role of the bench this weekend.

PSG are of course the holders, and they come into this one nearing full fitness as a squad, making them an even more tough proposition than usual.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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