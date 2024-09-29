Paris Saint-Germain heads to Arsenal for a UEFA Champions League clash that will no doubt be closely followed in the United Arab Emirates. Both sides have plenty of injury concerns in this one, as the likes of Ben White, Mikel Merino Gigi Donnaruma and Vitinha, as well as several others, could all miss out here.

It’s a very quick turnaround from the domestic leagues to continental competition, so let’s get to the preview!

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 1, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK,

Team News: Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain

UCL Standing, Form: Arsenal 16th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D Paris Saint-Germain 15th, 3 pts, +1 GD, W

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll start with Ben White, who has missed the last two matches with a knee injury. He could, provided he passes a late fitness test, be included in the squad here. Meanwhile Merino (shoulder) could be in the mix too, although it seems like next weekend is the much more likely scenario for a return. And then finally, Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), somewhere along the way recently, went from the “day to day” category to longer-term injury absentee distinction.

He joins the likes of Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) in this regard. PSG certainly have their contingent of long-term injury absentees too, and it currently consists of Goncalo Ramos (ankle), Lucas Hernandez (knee), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Marco Asensio (muscle) and Desire Doue (ankle).

Elsewhere Gigi Donnarumma, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, is a doubt here due to a thigh injury. Nuno Mendes (unspecified illness) and Vitinha (ankle) also face late fitness tests here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories