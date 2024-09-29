There are a handful of very enticing fixtures on the docket for the next round of UEFA Champions League group stage play. We probably know what the favorite match will be for one specific Middle Eastern airline: Paris Saint-Germain (or PSG) at Arsenal FC.

The Fly Emirates shirt sponsor cup will soon be upon us. So with that in mind, here are all the things you need to know.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

PSG at Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 1, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK,

Team News: Arsenal PSG

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal PSG

UCL Standing, Form: Arsenal 16th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D PSG 15th, 3 pts, +1 GD, D

Now, with all the FYIs out of the way, let’s take a look at who might just be (or at least who we think could be) in the starting lineup, for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

PSG

Matvei Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery; Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

