2026 NBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

It technically is basketball season now! While it is literally 84 degrees Fahrenheit here in Chicagoland, as I write this, Thursday is Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day. Yes, talking season is here, and thus it’s time for The Sports Bank’s inaugural 2026 NBA mock draft.

Our first ever WNBA mock draft of any season ever, can be found here.

The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports, and now in in the most popular pro women’s sport too. At least, we think. We’re waiting to be told otherwise.

Here’s the link to our final 2025 NHL mock draft.

Past NBA Mock Drafts, final editions: 2025 2024 2021 2020 2018

Meanwhile our latest 2026 NFL mock draft can be found here. And then finally, our last MLB mock draft can be found at this link.

More detailed player descriptions are coming soon!

Bold italics indicates a player appearing at Big Ten Media Days.

Happy 2026 NBA mock draft everyone!

1. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, SG, Kansas

2. Washington Wizards, Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

3. Brooklyn Nets, AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

4. Charlotte Hornets, Nate Ament, SF, Tennessee

5. Portland Trail Blazers, Mikel Brown, PG, Louisville

6. Chicago Bulls, Chris Cenac, C, Houston

7. Memphis Grizzlies via Phoenix Suns, Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina

8. Sacramento Kings, Isaiah Evans, SF/SG, Duke

9. Atlanta Hawks via New Orleans Pelicans, Kam Williams, SF/SG, Kentucky

10. Miami Heat, Karim Lopez, SF, Mexico

11. Toronto Raptors, Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

12. Memphis Grizzlies, Ian Jackson, SG, St. John’s

Go here for our exclusive with Ian Jackson

13. Indiana Pacers, Miikka Muurinen, PF, Finland

14. San Antonio Spurs, Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor

15. Milwaukee Bucks, Johann Grunloh, C, Virginia

16. Detroit Pistons, Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

17. Boston Celtics, Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

18. Oklahoma City Thunder via Philadelphia 76ers, Alijah Anders, SG, USC

19. Dallas Mavericks, Koa Peat, SF, Arizona

20. Atlanta Hawks, Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

21. Golden State Warriors, Matt Able, SG, NC State

22. Oklahoma City Thunder via L.A. Clippers, Jayden Quaintance, PF, Kentucky

23. Minnesota Timberwolves, Karter Knox, SF, Arkansas

24. LA Lakers, Roddy Gayle, G, Michigan

25. Charlotte via Orlando Magic, Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

26. New York Knicks, Patrick Ngongba, C, Duke

27. Oklahoma City via HOU, Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois

For more on the Illini recruiting the Balkans, go here.

For more on how and why Tomi (as well as Kasparas Jakucionis) first got into basketball, go here.

28. Cleveland, Dame Sarr, SG, Duke

For more on Sarr go here

29. Denver Nuggets, Nate Biddle, C, Oregon

30. Washington via Oklahoma City, Zvonimir Ivisic, Illinois

For more on the Illini recruiting the Balkans, go here. This 2026 NBA mock draft has ended, please link and share!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories