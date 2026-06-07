The summer transfer window is not even officially open yet, but Tottenham Hotspur have already completed their first two signings, both of which are/were free transfers. Scottish left back Andy Robertson, formerly of Liverpool, was the first. Central defender Marcos Senesi, who played for AFC Bournemouth this past season, is next.

The Marcos Senesi deal came together very quickly, and we’re already “everything but the official announcement” status on this one.

According to global transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Senesi, 29, will sign a four year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2030. We only linked Fab’s tweet, instead of embedding it, because of the A.I. slop he included in it. That “photo” Romano included of Robertson and Senesi together wearing Tottenham shirts is not real.

However, it looks genuine, so we decided not to embed the tweet, because that would confuse people.

Instead here is another source on this story, Ben Jacobs, another Journalist/Insider/Transfer Guru gentleman, just like Romano.

Marcos Senesi will join Spurs on a free transfer with all formalities now completed.✍️ He follows Andy Robertson in signing, while Savinho remains on Spurs’ radar. #MCFC blocked the latter from moving last summer at board level despite the Brazilian being open to leaving.⬇️ https://t.co/8WX72TRdkH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 6, 2026

Senesi is an Argentinian international who is renknowned as an all around defender. He’s also a high volume passer, and that should fit in well for manager Roberto De Zerbi’s system.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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