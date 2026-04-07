Keaton Wagler, what else is there left to say about this sensational freshman at this point? Is he coming back to Illinois next season? Well, probably not, as he projects out as a NBA Draft lottery pick. Most likely, he will be top 10, perhaps top 8 overall, should he declare. Another reporter asked him if he’s determined his future yet, on Saturday night, after the Final Four loss to UConn. His response: “I haven’t really thought about it.”

Just thought we would get that out of the way now, before we moved on to our Keaton Wagler exclusive.

-Jerry West Award Winner

-Big Ten FOY

-First Team All Big Ten

-Big Ten All Freshman Team

-Consensus All American

-South Regional MOP

-South Regional All Tournament Team

-All time opponent Mackey scoring record

-Final Four Sensational Freshman Season 🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/CK2wpK3QNk — Illini Mania (@IlliniMania) April 6, 2026

Wagler achieved so much this season, and although it was obviously not the end result that he, his team, his school and the fan base wanted, everyone should still hang their heads high.

“I’m just most proud of our toughness,” Wagler responded, when we asked what he was most proud of this season.

“As you can see, there’s only four teams that make this, make it to this point. So I’m just proud of our toughness each and every day, fighting through, you know, whatever it is, injuries, sicknesses, we still came in here every day and gave it 100%.”

Indeed it was the program’s best season in 21 years and a top five campaign all-time. Wagler was the first freshman guard to post 20+ points and 8+ rebounds in a National Semifinal since Memphis’ Derrick Rose (25 points and 8 rebounds) vs. UCLA in ’08.

He was also the fifth freshman with 20+ points and 8+ rebounds in a Final Four game since 1995, joining Paolo Banchero (Duke, 2022), Derrick Rose (Memphis, 2008), Greg Oden (Ohio State, 2007), and Carmelo Anthony (2x, Syracuse, 2003).

Keaton Wagler also completed this season with the third highest individual single season scoring in program history (663 points). He was behind only 736 – Terrence Shannon Jr. (2024) and 668 – Don Freeman (1966).

Wagler features prominently in our Illinois Fighting Illini Bingo Card/Drinking Game, as March Madness announcers couldn’t help but mention how “lightly recruited” Wagler was, coming out of high school. We asked Wagler about proving the recruiting rankings wrong.

“I think that’s just shows my character,” he responded.

“That, you know, I don’t really care what other people think about me. I just go and do what I do. And my teammates, they helped me a lot. My coach helped me a lot. And I appreciate, every single one of them.”

Wagler also added the following, earlier on in the open locker room media session.

“Once you’re an Illini, you’re always an Illini. So we just hold our heads high.

“This is a special season for us, something that hasn’t happened in 20 years.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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