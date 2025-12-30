It was only a buy game, sure, but the #20 Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team did exactly what they’re supposed to do in a situation like this, routing Southern 90-55. Keaton Wagler, the main storyline of Illini basketball preseason media day, finished just shy of a triple double today with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

This came despite his sitting for the final 5:18, due to the fact that the final 10 minutes or so was in fact garbage time.

Wagler is now averaging 18.2 ppg since the Dec. 6 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Nashville. He tied his career high with 10 assists, a mark that places him among the greatest freshmen in Illini basketball history, for single game assists.

But check out the information that was posted in a graphic about Keaton Wagler, by BTN during the game broadcast today

Keaton Wagler vs major conf teams first 3 last 4

mpg 28.3 36.8

ppg 7.3 an even 20

3pt field goal % 22% 53%

assists 0.7 an even 6

While Wagler sat for the final five minutes, he still led the Illini in minutes played with 27. One can really make the case that he is this team’s alpha dog right now.

Yes, Keaton Wagler, the young man that Brad Underwood said would be a one-and-done to the NBA compared to Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley at Media, is fulfilling the prophecy.

You can easily make some Cade Cunningham comparisons with Wagler.

Just like Cade Cunningham, in an interview with Ratings.org, said he was honored by the comps to Brandon Roy that he received, Keaton Wagler would likely be flattered by the Cade Cunningham comps.

It is time to add Wagler to the NBA Mock Draft. He may have surprassed David Mirkovic as the player with the most NBA draft stock on this Illini team.

Although Kylan Boswell and the Ivisic twins are certainly in that conversation too.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

