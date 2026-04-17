Wednesday brought a massive flurry of news for Illinois basketball. David Mirkovic, Jake Davis, Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic all confirmed that they are coming back for next season. Then on Thursday morning, we learned that Ty Rodgers is entering the transfer portal. So what does the current roster look like for 2026-27 Illinois basketball?

This chart below is up to date, except of course for the Rodgers news:

A big decision for Andrej Stojakovic looms 👀 Thoughts on Illinois’ offseason thus far? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kAVP24jZfC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 16, 2026

2025-26 End of Season Illini Exclusives

Keaton Wagler Mihailo Petrovic Jake Davis Andrej Stojakovic (interview conducted in small group format)

So in addition to waiting on the Andrej Stojakovic decision, we’re also waiting what is going to happen with John Blackwell.

There may not be room for both on this team.

The Illini are already added a new shooting guard/wing player in Stefan Vaaks, and there will, of course, be only so many minutes to go around at the 2 and the 3.

One thing this team lacks right now, is an established, veteran pure point guard.

We’re sure Brad Underwood and his staff have a plan in place for bringing the ball up/playing the one.

The rest of the starting five is set with Vaaks, Stojakovic, Mirkovic and Tomi. Unless Jake retains his starting spot plus major minutes from Big Z.

Also, has any group of three words ever gone from new catch-phrase to utterly ubiquious, nationally, faster than “run it back.”

“I’m back,” Tomislav Ivisic announced at tonight’s Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser at Gordyville USA after chugging a Bud Light that a fan supplied him with. That was bookended by Jake Davis and Zvonimir Ivisic announcing that they’ll return for the 2026-27 season too. #Illini pic.twitter.com/aRpqWpePII — Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) April 16, 2026

It has most certainly become the phrase that pays, for college athletes everywhere during each transfer portal now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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