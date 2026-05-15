It’s the final home game for FC Barcelona, who host Real Betis in a match that is basically dead rubber for both sides. Barcelona have already celebrated their La Liga title and Real Betis have clinched a Champions League berth for next season. So everything is wrapped up, in a nice little package, for both teams in the bigger picture. The only real things to watch here are on the individual level. Raphinha returns from suspension, and is expected to feature here, albeit in a limited role. Meanwhile Andreas Christensen made the matchday squad, for the first time since before Christmas, in the midweek loss to Alaves.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 17, 8pm, Cam Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

La Liga Standing: Real Betis 5th, 57 pts Barca 1st, campeones, 91 pts

La Liga Form: Real Betis WDWDW Barcelona WWWWL

Result Probability: Real Betis win 13% Draw 16% Barca win 71%

Barca Team News

The Danish defender did not feature though, so we’re still waiting on his first appearance of 2026. That should come here, or perhaps next weekend in the season finale. And despite earlier reports projecting his departure this summer, the situation seems to have u-turned. New reports indicate that he’ll be staying at the Catalan club, at least for now. And then finally, Lamine Yamal remains out for the rest of the season, as he focuses on recovery and getting right for the World Cup.

In a match like this, manager Hansi Flick will heavily rotate his side, play some reserves in major minutes and perhaps even give a youth player or two a chance.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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