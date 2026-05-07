There are no certainly no shortage of storylines as we head into the second and final El Clasico of the season. Where do we even begin? How about the fight at Real Madrid training, earlier today, between teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni? It resulted in Valverde needing to be taken to a hospital, and receiving stitches, according to ESPN.

Or what about the fitness of Kylian Mbappe?

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: 9pm, Sunday May 10, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 59% Draw 20% Real Madrid win 22%

La Liga Title Scenarios- FC Barcelona: clinch with either a win or a draw Real Madrid: must win to avoid elimination

Reportedly, the French superstar did train with the rest of the group today, before then working out individually in the gym, and with a team physio.

And oh by the way, this match could also likely end with a league title celebration, so let’s get into it.

Team News for Both Sides

For Barca, Andreas Christensen is pushing for a return from injury here while Lamine Yamal has already been shut down for the rest of the season. He is hoping to recover in time to play for Spain in the World Cup. Otherwise there is nothing else to cover, team news wise, for the hosts.

Winning the title would obviously be very sweet for them, but having the opportunity to do so at home, and celebrate in front of their hated arch-rivals only adds another extra special layer to it all.

Shifting gears back to Madrid, Mbappe was initially expected to miss this monumental match, but according to reports, he’s passed fit. That said, he is still only likely to see minutes off the bench, maybe from the second half onward. Mbappe is not expected to be involved from opening kick.

As for Valverde, given that he was hospitalized, he might not be fit to feature now on Sunday. Also, will he be disciplined by the club and thus, potentialy suspended? We also have to ask this same question regarding Valverde.

There are numerous reasons to watch El Clasico this weekend!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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