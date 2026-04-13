French superstar Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid’s training session yesterday after receiving an elbow to the head in the score draw with Girona on Friday night. However, he returned to training earlier today, and he’s expected to be fit for the trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night. While Mbappe should be available, Aurelien Tchouameni will not be, as he’s suspended for this Champions League quarterfinal tie. Otherwise the Madrid team news remains the same, with Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remaining absent as longer-term injury absentees

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kick: Wed. April 15, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, Leg 2/2

Aggregate Tie: Bayern Munich leads 2-1

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich win 61% Draw 19% Real Madrid win 20%

Bayern Munich Team News

Shifting gears to the current leaders of this tie, who now come home with the comfort of a lead already established in this tie, their injury/fitness situation looks pretty good. They do have a new concern in Lennart Karl, however, as the youngster picked up a thigh injursy last week.

He’ll go to the Bayern infirmary, where he’ll be met by fellow walking wounded Sven Ulreich, Maycon Cardozo, Cassiano Kiala and Wisdom Mike.

Overall, this tie looks like it is very much likely to go in favor of the Bavarian powerhouse, and not the club with the most all-time titles in this competition.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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