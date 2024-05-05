Are we going to have a second Der Klassiker UEFA Champions League Final (the first having been won by Bayern Munich 2-1 in 2012-13)? Not if Real Madrid, and/or Paris Saint-Germain have something to say about it.

Madrid certainly have a couple advantages on Bayern here- they’ll be at home for the second leg, with the tie currently knotted up.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: tied 2-2

Kickoff: Wed. May 8, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Extra Time 25% Bayern Munich 24%

Secondly, Madrid have a much healthier squad than Bayern right now. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will have no selection concerns at all heading into the Wednesday night clash. Not to mention that this is the competition where Madrid truly shines.

They are so much more dominant, than everybody else, when it comes to the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. When it comes to this tournament, Los Blancos just find a way to get it done.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich (UCL Semis)

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vaquez, Nacho Fernandes, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Joselu; Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

