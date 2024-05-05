Bayern Munich at Real Madrid Team News: Guerreiro, De Ligt, Dier

Bayern Munich have ruled their left back Raphaël Guerreiro out of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament and capsule injury. The Portugese defender suffered the injury yesterday against Stuttgart, in what was an essentially meaningless match.

The club said in a statement that he will miss “the next few matches.”

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: tied 2-2

Kickoff: Wed. May 8, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Extra Time 25% Bayern Munich 24%

Team News for Both Sides

There is better news for the Bavarian juggernaut though- as Eric Dier was taken off mostly as a precaution.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man had a head collision with an opposing player, but he was able to play on, with the aid of a bandage over his noggin. More good news as to Matthijs De Ligt, as he returned to training.

After missing the first leg, due to injury, he should be fine here. Otherwise, there are no more new injury concerns for Munich. Shifting over to the other side, David Alaba remains out with his ACL injury.

Carlo Ancelotti has no new injury or selection concerns beyond that.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories